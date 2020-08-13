Malacañang to media workers: We're hiring

MANILA - Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque offered on Thursday jobs to media personnel, particularly retrenched ABS-CBN workers, saying his office is hiring production crew members.

While the jobs are open to all, Roque specifically mentioned ABS-CBN workers who would lose their work following the non-renewal of the company's franchise.

“Just for the information of those who need jobs, lalung-lalo na doon sa mga taga-ABS-CBN na nagsarado, we are hiring writers, cameramen and other production crew po dito sa Office of the Presidential Spokesperson,” Roque said during the Palace press briefing.

ABS-CBN is set to let go of workers by the end of the month after a House of the Representatives panel denied the company's application for a new 25-year franchise in what was seen as a fulfillment of President Rodrigo Duterte's threat.

Malacanang has repeatedly denied that Duterte’s beef with ABS-CBN was the reason behind the rejection of the franchise application, with Roque saying that the chief executive remains neutral about the issue.

Roque also noted that the government is looking at jobs that could be offered to employees of the Light Rail Manila Corp after the latter announced it would terminate more than 100 employees by September due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ang ginagawa natin, maski dito po sa ating opisina, tinitingnan po natin kung ano iyong mga posisyon na pupuwedeng maibigay natin sa mga nawalan ng trabaho,” he said.

(What we do here is we look at positions that can be offered to those who lost their jobs.)

The government reported an unemployment rate of 17.7 percent in April at the height of the coronavirus lockdowns, which translates to 7.3 million jobless Filipinos.

The Asian Development Bank said the unemployment rate could hit 22 percent by June, but, according to Kelly Bird, Philippine country director of the bank, “by early next year, it should fall below 10 percent and continue to decline with economic growth."

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Corp.