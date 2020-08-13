Hontiveros wants probe into Fontana after series of arrests in Clark resort

MANILA - Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday called for an investigation into the operations of the Fontana Leisure Park after another group of Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal activities were nabbed in the Clark, Pampanga resort earlier this week.

Authorities should find out why Fontana Leisure Park seems to have become the haven of alleged illegal activities involving Chinese nationals, Hontiveros said in a statement.

"Responsibilidad nilang siguraduhin na sumusunod sa batas ang mga tenants nila," Hontiveros said.

(It is their responsibility to ensure that their tenants abide by our laws.)

"Fontana's license to operate can be suspended and eventually revoked if there's negligence on their part in making sure that crimes do not thrive within their premises," she said.

On Wednesday, 7 Chinese men, 6 Chinese women, and 2 Vietnamese were nabbed in the resort for alleged human trafficking in the midst of the pandemic.

In May, an illegal underground hospital for Chinese workers was also discovered there.

In 2016, 15 casino rooms in Fontana were ordered for tempory closure after the Bureau of Immigration arrested 1,300 illegal Chinese workers in the leisure park.

Hontiveros said Fontana's management should be held liable for housing multiple illegal racket, to discourage syndicates from operating in the Philippines.

"Habang nahihirapan tayong mga Pilipino sa COVID-19 pandemic, may mga Chinese prostitution rings naman na patuloy pa rin ang operasyon," she said.

(While Filipinos are having a hard time with the COVID-19 pandemic, these Chinese prostitution rings continue to operate here.)

"Hindi natin dapat hinahayaan na nagiging pugad tayo ng prostitusyon at iba pang krimen," she said.

(We should not allow our country to be the haven of prostitution and other criminal schemes.)