DFA consular office in Angeles City suspends operations for disinfection

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday its consular office at Marquee Mall in Angeles City, Pampanga will suspend operations after the local government ordered the mall to be disinfected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"CO Angeles will resume its regular operations when the mall reopens," the DFA said in a statement.

Upon resumption, applicants who have prior appointments affected by the suspension will be accommodated until Sept. 14 during the consular office's regular hours.

The foreign office said applicants can reach CO Angeles by email at [email protected] in case of emergency or urgent consular services.

"The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against this pandemic," it said.