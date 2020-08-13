Cebu City hotel, BPO office locked down due to alleged health protocol violations

CEBU CITY - The regional inter-agency task force on Thursday said there are several business establishments here that have been flagged for not implementing health protocols related to COVID-19.

Melquiades Feliciano, IATF deputy implementer for the Visayas, said there are businesses that have violated safety protocols.

"If before we were busy with the community transmission, now it is with the businesses," said Feliciano.

Cebu City was placed on general community quarantine August 1.

A hotel that allowed three positive patients to check in and a business process outsourcing company were among those facing possible revocation of their permits.

Both establishments are now on lockdown and the patients have been transferred to the city's quarantine center.

The Emergency Operations Center has also ordered the busineses to cease operations.

"The EOC are serious in preventing the spread of the virus...(Transmission in the business establishment) is something new to us," Feliciano added.

The hotel's security guard and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after contact with the guests, while the BPO employee transmitted the virus to seven others.

The EOC is investigating the incident. "This is a clear violation of the protocols," said Feliciano.

The IATF in Cebu City is hopeful that they can contain the cases in these establishments now that the city is hoping for another round of GCQ or MGCQ.

Since August 1, active cases have gone down from more than 3,000 to just 1,690 based on Department of Health Region 7's August 12 data.