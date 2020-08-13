57 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 9,873

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) climbed to 9,873 on Thursday as 57 additional cases were reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,330, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,821 of those infected have recovered, while 722 have died.

The DFA reported 19 new recoveries and one fatality on Thursday.

13 August 2020



Similar to yesterday’s figures, another spike in the total number of COVID-19 cases among our nationals was recorded today with 57 new confirmed cases in Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/FiBgJSG7bI — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 13, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 345 in the Asia Pacific, 500 in Europe, 2,323 in the Middle East and Africa, and 162 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 147,526 people. The tally includes 2,426 deaths, 70,387 recoveries and 74,713 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News