MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Saturday told inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in the New Bilibid Prison to surrender all contraband they have until Sunday or they would implement daily search operations.

In a statement, BuCor Director-General Gregorio Catapang said the ultimatum came after they recently confiscated hand grenades, improvised firearms, and more than a dozen ice picks inside the national penitentiary.

They also confiscated 3 pieces of shotgun cartridges, 2 grinders with 6 pieces discs, 2 pieces metal pipes, 12 pieces of improvised long bladed weapon, and 49 pieces of short-bladed weapon.

“I am appealing to other groups inside the national penitentiary to cooperate with us, to come forward and surrender their contrabands because we will be relentless in our efforts," said Catapang.

"I assure you that it is not just a ningas cogon, we will not waver until we find those contrabands,” he added.

The BuCor chief said those who would cooperate in the prison reform agenda "are assured to get out of jail as soon as they serve their minimum sentence."

"Those who will be caught red handed with contrabands after my ultimatum will have to stay longer," he said.

Last month, Catapang lamented that some Bilibid personnel were allegedly allowing the entry of contraband inside the prison.

A Senate hearing this week, meanwhile, showed that digital money remittance transactions at the New Bilibid Prison could reach P300,000 daily.