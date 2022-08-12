Home  >  News

US ambassador to Philippines tests positive for COVID-19

Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2022 05:50 PM

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson. Photo courtesy of @USAmbPH on Twitter/File
MANILA — US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Carlson posted a photo of her testing strip and said she was isolating at home with mild symptoms.

She said she was glad to be vaccinated and boosted with the Pfizer COVID vaccine and was "looking forward to recovering and experiencing more of the Philippines."

She even asked for recommendations on shows and movies to watch while in isolation.

Carlson arrived in the Philippines last July 21.

