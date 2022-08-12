Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron virus particles (yellow) replicating within the cytoplasm of an infected CCL-81 cell (red). Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 225 more cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.5, BA.4, and BA.2.12.1, the Department of Health said Friday.

The country found 190 additional cases of the omicron BA.5, 34 more cases of the BA.4, and 1 new case of the BA2.12.1, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Of the 190 new BA.5 cases, a total of 175 have recovered, while 7 were undergoing isolation, and the status of the remaining 8 patients was being verified, according to Vergeire.

A total of 34 more BA.4 patients were also reported, in which 33 have recovered while the outcome of the remaining case is still being verified, according to the DOH OIC.

Meanwhile, a patient from Davao Region tested positive for BA.2.12.1 variant. The individual is now tagged as recovered, Vergeire said.

More details to follow.

