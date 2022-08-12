President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the celebration of the 15th Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS) week held at the Marriot Hotel in Clark Pampanga on August 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — As President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. approaches his first 100 days in office, Malacañang on Friday said the Philippine leader has done well as the country’s leader.

“I think even as we speak right now, the President does very well," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a televised briefing.

"Ang nakikita lang natin (what we can just observe) is that it took sometime for people to realize yung style niya which is deliberative, science-based, and you know, very professional,” Cruz-Angeles added.

The Palace official was responding to a survey which showed that 68 percent of Filipinos believe Marcos can perform well in his first 100 days in office.

Angeles said that while the previous administration was characterized by a lot of passion, Marcos has a more systematic and efficient response.

“He also likes to deal with institutions para institutional ang ating mga responses and he likes things that are planned, well planned ang organization, well planned ang mga activities,” she said.

During his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos vowed the creation of more regional health care units nationwide and to build a vaccine institute and a center for disease control and prevention.

He had also asked Congress to legislate 19 priority measures under his term, including the revival of mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) course and the rightsizing of government.

As of July this year, the President vetoed 5 measures while 44 bills already lapsed into law, among of which is the controversial vape bill that health advocates worried could introduce harm to electronic cigarette users at an early age.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles denied that Marcos had a veto spree.

At the start of his term, Marcos ordered abolishing the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Executive Secretary, citing the need for a “just allocation of resources” due to the ongoing health and fiscal crises.

He also thumbed down the proposal to form a Philippine Transportation Safety Board, and reorganized the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to become the Office of the Press Secretary, as part of his plans to right-size government.

Marcos, 64, won the May elections with 31 million votes, making him the first majority president since 1986, when a popular uprising toppled the 2-decade rule of his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In his inaugural address, the new Philippine leader reiterated his campaign call for unity, improving the lives of Filipinos, and spurring pandemic recovery.



