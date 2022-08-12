Marcos leads oath taking of new officials in Malacañang

Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA — Members of the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LMP), and newly appointed government officials took their oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Malacañang on Thursday.

Marcos led the ceremony of newly elected LMP officials in the Palace, a video uploaded by Radio TV Malacañang (RTVM) showed.

During the program, the President emphasized “the importance of coordination, communication and cooperation between the local government units and the national government in implementing projects and programs towards growth and development throughout the nation,” the state media said.

Marcos also stressed the importance of communication on projects, most especially that government "funding is limited."

He also said it is important that they agree with the plan of development in the provincial and national levels so funding can be maximized.

“Kaya’t kailangan sabay-sabay ang galaw natin, aking iniisip that we have to coordinate what we are trying to do," he said.

The Office of the Press Secretary has yet to give more details.

Marcos also led the oath taking of Aileen Anunciacion Zosa, the president and CEO of Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Olivia "Bong" Coo and Mylene Garcia-Albano, the country's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.

