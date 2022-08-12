DSWD uses new strategy to review qualified 4Ps beneficiaries

Members of urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) hold a “price hike protest” at the San Roque Public Market in Quezon City on March 04, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is coordinating with the "leaders" of the government's cash assistance program to streamline their list of qualified beneficiaries, its head said on Friday.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said he already met with the leaders of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and asked them to submit their own list of beneficiaries no longer qualified with the programs.

Tulfo noted that they screened the beneficiaries through a survey, but the program's leaders have a direct line with them.

"Alam nila at nangako sila na bibigyan nila ako ng listahan kung sino sa mga miyembro nila ang puwede nang bitawan o puwede na grumadweyt para walang sisihan tsaka tatama po kami," said Tulfo in a public briefing.

(They know and they promised me they would give a list who among their members are no longer qualified for 4Ps. This is so our list will be accurate.)

"Sa kanila ko po kukunin ang listahan nila, kung sino na ang makakatayo sa sarili nilang paa versus sa listahan namin na sinurvey namin na ito ay graduating na sa 4Ps," he added.

(We will get their list on that and we will compare it with our survey on graduating 4Ps.)

The official said the leaders know that there are 4Ps members who were no longer qualified for the program, that is why they are counterchecking the list so the process of delisting would be fair.

"May mga ilan na hindi sila sang-ayon at dapat hindi pa papagradweytin. Yun ngayon sir ang aming pinagtutugma. Yung listahan namin at listahan ng mga lider ng 4Ps."

(Some are against of being delisted from the program. That is what we are collating -- their list and our list.)

Some 4Ps beneficiaries have appealed to the DSWD to retain their names on the program since they are low-income earners.

But the agency last month laid down major criteria for removing families from the list. This includes their failure to comply with regular health and checkup requirements in the program and their capacity to attain financial independence.

— With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News