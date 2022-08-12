A health worker prepares COVID-19 vaccines inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday assured healthcare workers that it was coordinating with the Department of Budget and Management for the release of the latest tranche of their benefits.

Benefits for January to March have been released to healthcare workers through hospitals and centers for health development.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that as of Aug. 12, the agency has already disbursed a total of P41.6 million for the One COVID Allowance of eligible personnel of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute and P18.3 million for those in the Philippine Heart Center.

“Ang paunang ni-release ng DBM sa DOH was only P7.9 billion to cover all these benefits. Meron pang unprogrammed funds na ating nire-request from the DBM na i-release nila para mapunan natin ang mga kakulangan natin for this year for our healthcare workers and that would be from April to June of this year,” she said.

(The initial amount released by the DBM to the DOH was only P7.9 billion to cover all these benefits. There are still unprogrammed funds that we are requesting the DBM to release so that we can meet our balance for our healthcare workers.)

In terms of the Health Emergency Allowance that was part of a law passed by the Duterte administration, which requires it to be paid retroactively, Vergeire said the source of funds have yet to be determined.

“'Yung retroactive from July last year hanggang sa ngayon, hinahanapan po natin ng pondo 'yan because it was never part of any of our estimates sa ating DBM. Because the law was issued around midyear na nagpapatupad ng budget,” Vergeire said.

(We are still looking for funds for the retroactive allowance because it was never part of any of our estimates with our DBM. Because the law was issued around midyear, when the budget was already in use.)

RELATED VIDEO