Dengue cases in Central Visayas reach more than 11,000

MANILA—The Department of Health in Central Visayas on Friday said the number of dengue cases in the region has reached more than 11,000 this year.

Based on the latest data, there were 11,103 cases in Central Visayas since January, with 71 deaths.

Of the provinces and major cities in the region, Cebu province logged the most number of cases with 4,263 and 26 deaths. Cebu City came in next with 2,074 cases and 25 deaths followed by Bohol Province at 1,726 cases with no deaths.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City had 1,226 cases and 10 deaths. Negros Oriental had 1,135 cases and 6 deaths, while Mandaue City logged 589 cases with 4 deaths.

Siquijor had 90 cases and no deaths.

Despite the increasing cases, DOH-7 has not made recommendations for any local government to declare a state of calamity.

Rural health units have continued their anti-dengue operations such as fogging and intensive cleaning. —Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC