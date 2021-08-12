Pregnant women will be included in the A3 priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, the Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday.

The agency said COVID-19 vaccines are "generally safe" for pregnant women, especially those in their second and third trimester.

Women in their first trimester of pregnancy can also receive the vaccine but they should first seek clearance from their doctors, who must explain the benefits and possible dangers of getting the jab, the DOH said.

"'Yon naman ibang mga buntis ay ire-reclassify as expanded A3," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

(We will reclassify some pregnant women as part of the expanded A3.)

The A3 priority group currently comprises of persons with comorbidities.

All COVID-19 vaccines with emergency use authorization in the Philippines can be administered to pregnant women except Gamaleya's Sputnik V, Duque said.

The reclassification of pregnant women in the government's COVID-19 priority list comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said pregnant women should get the jab against the respiratory illness, noting that vaccines do not show increased risk for miscarriage.

The government is eyeing to vaccinate around 58 million to 70 million of the country's population against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, some 26.1 million vaccines have been administered in the country.

— Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

