Phivolcs lowers Mt Pinatubo alert status to 'normal'

MANILA - Phivolcs on Thursday lowered the alert status of Mt. Pinatubo in Central Luzon to normal (level 0) from low-level unrest (level 1).

Alert Level 1 was raised over the volcano in March due to the "persistence of seismic activity."

State seismologists observed a "continued decline in earthquake activity and a return to baseline seismic parameters in Pinatubo Volcano," according to Phivolcs' latest bulletin.

A total of 104 volcanic earthquakes with magnitudes 0.8 to 1.3 was recorded July to August 11, the agency said. This is a "significant decrease" from 12-13 events daily from January 28 to June 30, it added.

Ground deformation monitored in the Pinatubo edifice from June 2020 to May 2021 is "likely tectonic rather than volcanic in origin," Phivolcs said.

"In view of the above, Phivolcs-DOST is now lowering the alert status of Pinatubo Volcano from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 0. This means observational parameters have returned to baseline levels and the volcano has returned to a period of quiescence," it said.

"However, in the event of a renewed increase in any one or combination of the above monitoring parameters, the alert status may step up once again to Alert Level 1."

Phivolcs warned that entry into the Pinatubo Crater area "must always be conducted with caution due to the perennial hazards of rockfalls, landslides and expulsions of lethal volcanic CO2."

Residents living in valleys and active river channels are advised to be vigilant against sediment-laden streamflows and lahars in the event of prolonged and heavy rainfall, it added.