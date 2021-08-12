MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday accepted 2 million more government-bought COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinovac, in a bid to boost the country's pandemic response amid rising COVID-19 infections.

The vaccines arrived 7:20 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 via a Philippine Airlines flight PR359.

The latest batch brings the country's total delivered vaccine doses to more than 41.5 million, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Meanwhile, the delivery comes as the country battles a fresh surge of COVID-19 infections, after the Department of Health (DOH) posted over 12,000 new cases for the 2nd straight day.

The country now has 1,700,363 total confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 87,663 or 5.2 percent are active, the highest since April 23, according to ABS-CBN's research unit.

As of Wednesday, the government has so far administered 26.12 million vaccine doses, of which 14.10 million are first shots.

More than 12 million people are already fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

More details to follow.

WATCH