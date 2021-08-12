Pagpapalakas ng COVID-19 testing sa mga bata, iginiit ng grupo

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Iginiit ng grupo ng mga pediatrician na makakatulong ang pagpapa-test ng mga bata sa COVID-19 sa harap ng pagdami ng mga kritikal na kaso sa mga kabataan nitong mga nagdaang linggo.

Ayon sa Philippine Pediatric Society at Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines, ang hindi pagte-test sa mga batang may mild na sintomas ng sakit ay isa sa mga nakikitang dahilan kung bakit hindi pa nakikita ang kabuuang estado ng pandemya sa mga bata.

"In order to improve the landscape of COVID-19 among Filipino children it will be helpful to capture these children with mild respiratory symptoms by testing them especially if there is a background of close contact or exposure to household members who have been suspected or confirmed of having COVID-19 or residing in a high risk transmission community," ani PPS-PIDSP fellow Dr. Mary Ann Bunyi.

'Yun nga lang, hindi ito lagi nagagawa dahil sa presyo ng RT-PCR test at limitadong suplay ng mga lokal na pamahalaan.

"That would have been very ideal. Unfortunately hindi lahat ng LGUs meron RT-PCR test kasi everyone would like to know whether their household members have been infected or not. It’s just that there’s a cost on RT-PCR test. Imagine if you have 5 members, how much would that cost if you don’t have PhilHealth," ani Bunyi.

Sa tala ng Salvacion Registry, na isang registry ng Philippine Pediatrical Society para sa mga batang naoospital dahil sa COVID-19, lumalabas na may may 1,143 bata nang naoospital sa sakit, kung saan karamihan ay nasa edad 1 hanggang 5 anyos.

Hinihikayat ang mga doktor na magbahagi ng impormasyon para mas mapalakas ang impormasyon ng COVID-19 sa bata.

Una nang sinabi ng grupo na naobserbahan nilang mas mataas ang bilang ng pagpanaw sa pinakabatang age group.

"If you are very young the immune system is not that robust. You can say this also for those in the advanced age group. The kids do not get as severely ill as the adults. But children with 'comorbs' (comorbidities) are at risk because when they get hospitalized, some go to heaven, this is because they have comorbidities," ayon sa PPS-PIDSP fellow na si Dr. Fatima Gimenez.

Para naman sa Department of Health, kung titingnan ang datos ay tumataas din ang COVID-19 cases sa iba't ibang age groups.

"'Pag tiningnan po ang datos natin, the trends are across all age groups naha-hype lang po ang mga bata although of course kapag bata ang pinag-uusapan malapit lahat sa puso natin. Pero kailangan we have to look at it at that objective sense kung saan hindi lang po mga bata ang tumataas ang kaso, pati po matatanda," ani Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

-- Ulat ni Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News