President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people from the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Aug. 9, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte has given the green light to the construction of a P200-million government media facility in Visayas, the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) said on Thursday.

The budget department has approved funding for the Visayas Media Hub that would be built within a property of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Mandaue City, the PCOO said in a press release.

"We are happy that the President finally approved this shortly after our success in constructing the Mindanao Media Hub, the largest government media facility outside of Metro Manila, and the largest in the country to date," said PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar.

"Sa departamento ko masasabi ko na patas ang ating pagpapagawa ng radio station, mga TV station and now we have the Visayas Media Hub that basically will become the biggest media facility in the Visayas," he added.

(In my department I can say that we have a level playing field in building radio stations, TV stations, and now we have the Visayas Media Hub that basically will become the biggest media facility there in the Visayas.)