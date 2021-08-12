Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— Makati City has been providing free homecare kits for patients with mild COVID-19, its mayor said Thursday.

The kit consists of alcohol, oral antiseptic, sore throat spray, fever pads, thermometer, washable and disposable face masks, pulse oximeter, vitamins, and paracetamol, said Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay.

Patients are also given a handbook and a logbook for symptom monitoring, which will be used during checkups by the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, she added.

"Kung mayaman ka, mahirap ka, pantay-pantay pong binibigyan ng homecare COVID-19 kit," she told ANC's Headstart.

(Whether you're rich or poor, everyone will be given a homecare COVID kit.)

The city has 1,533 active virus infections as of Wednesday, with 76 percent of hospital bed capacity occupied and quarantine facilities at 55 percent, the mayor said.

It is expected to finish the expansion of its field hospital later Thursday, she added.