MANILA - Makati City has dispensed more than half of its allocated cash aid funds on the first day of distribution, Mayor Abigail Binay said Thursday.

Some 52 percent of the P511 million was distributed to 233,000 residents via financial app GCash on Wednesday, according to Binay.

“You can decide not to have a GCash but you will wait, you will have to wait for a manual payout,” she told ANC’s Headstart.

Residents who have yet to register their numbers or update their information almost caused the city’s website portal to crash, she added.

Some 10.7 million Filipinos affected by the enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20 will receive P1,000 each or up to P4,000 per family, Malacañang earlier said.

Binay, meantime, said it was “very difficult to determine” what part of the P67 billion health department’s remained unobligated.

“It’s still poor budgeting because you had the money, binigyan ka ng pera ng gobyerno na hindi mo ginamit. Yun yung mali dahil nasa kanila na yung pera eh pero di nila ginamit,” she said.

(It’s still poor budgeting because you had the money, government gave you money but you did not use it. That’s what’s wrong, they had the money but they didn’t use it.)