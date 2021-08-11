Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes off Davao Oriental

Phivolcs image

(4th​ UPDATE) A magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck 19 kilometers northeast of the city of Mati, Davao Oriental at 1:46 a.m. Thursday, Phivolcs said.

The undersea quake, which was tectonic in origin, occurred at a depth of 69 kilometers.

The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at 7.1.

Watch more on iWantTFC

It was felt in the following areas:

Intensity V - General Santos City

Intensity IV - Koronadal City; Tampakan, South Cotabato

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV - General Santos City, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity III - San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Abuyog, Leyte, Kidapawan CIty, Cotabato; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte

Intensity II - Sainte Bernard, Southern Leyte; Dulag, Leyte; Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte; Palo, Leyte

Aftershocks and damage to infrastructure are expected, according to Phivolcs.

Phivolcs also said there is no tsunami threat to the country resulting from the earthquake.

In a Facebook post, the city government of Mati said it is monitoring coastal barangays for any possible damage to structures or sudden rise in seawater level.

"As of 2:20 a.m., nothing untoward is reported from all 26 barangays. Amping kita pirmi Matinians!" it added.

In Davao City, workers of different business process outsourcing (BPO) went out of their offices due to the earthquake.

According to Jullan Culano, they went out of the building when they felt the strong quake, which lasted for a few minutes.

- with a report from Hernel Tocmo

The archipelago is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

FROM THE ARCHIVES