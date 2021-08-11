LPA to dampen parts of northern Luzon: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—A low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon will dampen parts of northern Luzon on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, last estimated 520 kilometers east of Basco town, Batanes, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Abra, Apayao and Kalinga, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

For its 3-day weather outlook, PAGASA forecasts Metro Manila will experience generally fair weather with isolated rains in the afternoon and evening, according to weather forecaster Anna Clauren.