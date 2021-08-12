Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration's expert panel is being "careful" in evaluating the use of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine among children, its chief said Thursday.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said Sinovac sought a wide age range in its application to amend the emergency use authorization in the country. Its CoronaVac is only currently given to individuals 18 years old and above, but the pharmaceutical asked for it to be allowed for minors as young as 3 years old.

"Our experts are taking a very close look at the data. They gave us clinical trial results earlier this week," Domingo told ANC's Headstart.

"Medyo iniingatan lang talaga ng experts kasi ang laki ng range saka talagang mga bata (The experts are being careful because the range is big and it will be for children). Three to 17 is quite a big range. We’re being extra careful when it comes to vaccines for use in children," he said.

He pointed out that Pfizer only applied for use among those who are 12 to 17 years old. The FDA approved it emergency use in June.

Domingo said the experts are also looking at the situation in Indonesia, where a panel recommended to its FDA the approval of Sinovac on minors.

"We’re waiting din to see if Indonesia is going to give an approval for use in 3 to 17. As of now, our experts are just really looking at the data. Yung safety ang gusto nilang ma-assure (They want to be assured of safety)," he said.

China has approved the use of Sinovac on minors, but Domingo said the country has yet to roll out actual vaccination in children.

In the Philippines, only Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use among minors, who are not yet part of the government's list of priority recipients.

However, there have been calls for urgent inoculation among this age group as more pediatric patients of the disease are reported.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he supports proposals to vaccinate the younger age group if there is enough supply.

The private sector would like to import Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the children of its employees, according to Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.