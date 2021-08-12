MANILA— Canada has donated P757 million to the Philippines for programs on COVID-19 economic response, women's health, education and aid for indigents in Mindanao, its embassy in Manila said Thursday.

The donation will fund 7 new development assistance projects to be implemented over the next 5 years, the Canadian Embassy said in a statement.

These include education programs for children in grades 4 to 6 in the Bangsamoro region and projects of Save the Children and the Department of Education in Parañaque, Taguig and Pateros in the capital region.

Health care programs by Canada-based non-government organization Inter Pares and its Philippine partner the Likhaan Center for Women’s Health aims to help more than 54,000 women and girls in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, according to the embassy.

Empowerment and inclusive governance initiatives will also be implemented, including projects on gender equality and women’s rights, sustainable agriculture in the Bangsamoro and Davao region, and promotion of sustained peace in Bangsamoro.

“We support our partners in the Government of the Philippines, civil society and multilateral agencies in rolling out a wide range of programs to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and jump-start the economic recovery of those who have been adversely affected by this global crisis,” said Peter MacArthur, Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines.

"These initiatives reflect the spirit of the 2030 Agenda’s Sustainable Development Goals, and I am confident that they will contribute to inclusive economic growth in marginalized communities, gender equality, youth empowerment, good governance and sustained peace in Bangsamoro."

