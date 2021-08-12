5 Malabon churches converted into vaccination hubs for ECQ duration

Immaculate Heart Parish in Maysilo, Malabon City. Courtesy of Diocese of Kalookan

MANILA - Five churches have taken part in Malabon City's COVID-19 vaccination program after being converted into inoculation sites for designated days.

They were tapped by the Diocese of Kalookan, which they fall under, to serve as COVID-19 vaccination hubs during the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, which is supposed to end on August 20.

The churches are the following:

San Bartolome Parish in Tanong (Tuesdays)

San Antonio De Padua Parish in Tonsuya (Wednesdays)

Saints Peter and John Parish in Potrero (Thursdays)

Immaculate Conception Parish in Concepcion (Fridays)

Immaculate Heart Parish in Maysilo (Saturdays)

Fr. Rene Bernardo told ABS-CBN News it was agreed between church officials and local authorities that 500 COVID-19 jabs will be allotted in each parish. He projected that an additional 2,500 residents or individuals in the city will be inoculated per week as long as vaccine supplies are available.

He encouraged Malabon residents to be vaccinated at the churches.

"Kasi nakapagbakuna ka na, nakapagdasal ka pa. Two in 1," Fr. Bernardo said.

The Kalookan Diocese has tapped volunteer doctors and nurses from parishes to be part of the vaccination teams for the new vaccination hubs. They will also help the city government in the pre-registration process of residents.

Malabon officials earlier said the city is inoculating 7,000 individuals daily.

City officials on Wednesday warned hospitals and isolation facilities in Malabon are reaching full capacity due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

RELATED VIDEO