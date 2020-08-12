Suggested retail price for face shields may be out this week - DOH

MANILA — Government is set to release a suggested retail price for face shields within the week, the Department of Health said on Wednesday, as the protective gear is going to be required in public transport starting August 15.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing that they already conducted a local informal survey of the market based on the standards set by their experts.

“And we were able to finalize recommendation yesterday and we already submitted to the Office of the Secretary itong SRP na rekomendasyon natin based on this local survey. Ngayong araw na ito maaaksyunan na 'yan (ni Sec. Duque),” she said.

(And we were able to finalize recommendation yesterday and we already submitted to the Office of the Secretary the SRP recommendation based on this local survey. It should be acted on today.)

Vergeire said they asked experts what materials should be used for face shields and checked the kinds and prices available in big drug stores and in online stores.

“We will be submitting na rin immediately sa DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) para pag-aaralan nila, pagdedesisyunan. And then within the week siguro lalabas ang SRP ng face shields,” Vergeire said.

(We will be submitting immediately to the DTI so they can study and decide. And then within the week the SRP for face shields will probable be released.)

Face shields will be required for commuters riding public transportation starting August 15 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.