San Juan to start 'mass testing' residents

MANILA - The local government of San Juan will start mass testing residents for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Wednesday as the city sought to increase its testing capacity for the highly-contagious disease.

Mayor Francis Zamora said they plan to oversee the testing of an average of 500 to 700 people a day, now that the pandemic task force has delegated the handling of "mega swabbing" facilities to their local government.

"Starting today we are doing our own mass testing in San Juan. We will be averaging 500-700 testing a day because prior to today our mega swabbing area was in the Palacio de Maynila as defined by the national government," the mayor said in an ANC interview.

Zamora said the city has tallied 383 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. The city also has four dedicated quarantine facilities to house the said patients.

Should the number of positive cases spill over, the city will use schools within the vicinity of their COVID-19 hospitals to house patients.

"San Juan will be ready. In fact this is a balance between the economy and the health and safety of our people and people will just have to follow the minimum health standards. It’s really all about discipline and understanding what it takes for people to not be infected," he said.

"They [public schools] agree since they have no face to face schooling yet so just in case the facilities in the hospital will not be able to handle the volume, the public schools are ready for this."