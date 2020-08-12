San Juan City's P3,000 COVID-19 isolation incentive speeds up contact tracing - Mayor Zamora

MANILA - The local government of San Juan is providing a P3,000 incentive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients who check in to the city's isolation facilities, speeding up contact tracing efforts, its mayor Francis Zamora said Wednesday.

"We released P3,000 financial assistance for positive patients who decide to transfer to any of our 4 facilities. This incentive is to make them transfer to quarantine facilities, so that we can extract them in the community, so that they cannot infect," Zamora told ANC Wednesday.

This move, he said, has sped up contact tracing efforts done by the local government as coronavirus cases continued to swell in the metropolis.

"The contact tracing has become very fast because they really cooperated in the tracing process. They’ve cooperated we have to backtrack who they were with where they were and those possibly infected by them in fact I believe San Juan has been doing a better job in terms of contact tracing," Zamora said.

Zamora added that this seeks to quell the fear of family breadwinners who would have to be isolated, should they contract the highly-contagious disease and be unable to go to their jobs.

"A lot of them would worry about their families sasabihin nila 'wala kaming trabaho, wala kaming kahit ano' (they will say 'we don't have jobs, we don't have anything') so these are factors which oftentimes discourage them but given the fact that we would help their family," Zamora said.

There are some 383 active cases in the city, Zamora said, adding that they plan to carry out mass testing starting Wednesday to boost their testing capacity.