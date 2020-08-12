Palace: Nothing irregular with Davao City hospital getting biggest pay from PhilHealth

MANILA - Malacañang said Wednesday it sees nothing wrong with the report that a hospital in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown received the biggest payout from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for coronavirus treatments, citing the massive bed capacity of the medical facility.

Davao City-based Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) received the highest amount under PhilHealth's internal reimbursement mechanism for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a presentation by the state insurer's legal counsel Roberto Labe Jr. showed.

The IRM was tackled at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, a continuation of the investigation into alleged corrupt practices- including overpayments and procurement of overpriced items- at the state health insurer.

"We find nothing irregular in the PhilHealth Interim Reimbursement Mechanism allocation of Southern Philippines Medical Center," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, citing the large bed-capacity of the hospital.

"Historically, SPMC has had the biggest amount of claims due to its regular provision of health care services to patients all over Mindanao," he added.

Roque noted how the 1,500-bed hospital has some 3,600 personnel, given that it is the largest government hospital in the country.

While the hospital receives the biggest reimbursement cut from PhilHealth, it also has the highest income for the state insurer with an average P1.2 billion in earnings from 2018 to 2019, Roque said.

Several private hospitals have complained that it has not been receiving reimbursements under the IRM.