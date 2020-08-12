IATF greenlights physician licensure exams on Sept. 19-21

MANILA-- The government's pandemic task force has allowed the physician licensure examinations to proceed on Sept. 19 to 21, as more health workers are needed for the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a resolution approved on Wednesday, the inter-agency task force on pandemic response ratified the schedule for the conduct of the second part of the exams--stalled in March by the Luzon-wide lockdown--for next month.

The exams, however, are only allowed to proceed in areas under general community quarantine, and modified general community quarantine.

"Strict health protocols as may be approved by the Department of Health shall be observed," the resolution read.

Demand for health professionals, such as doctors and nurses, has seen an increase in the Philippines as the country continues to see a surge in coronavirus infections.

