Half of Metro Manila public school classrooms to be used as quarantine facilities

A member of the Manila Health Department’s sanitation team disinfects a classroom in the General M. Hizon Elementary School on May 30, 2020 in preparation for enrollment on June 1. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Half of public school classrooms in Metro Manila will be used as quarantine facilities, Malacañang said Wednesday as the country continues to grapple with a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The Department of Education and the Department of Health agreed on the use of classrooms as temporary isolation facilities, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Classrooms are expected to remain vacant until the end of the year as classes are set to resume through blended learning as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier allowed the resumption of face-to-face classes in areas under modified general community quarantine that are classified as having a low risk of COVID-19 transmission by January next year.

"Resumption of face-to-face classes is set in January 2021, if and when a vaccine and/or medicinal drug is expected to be produced," Roque said.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has confirmed 139,538 COVID-19 cases, including 2,312 deaths and 68,432 recoveries.