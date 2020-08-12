DFA reports 42 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total breaches 9,800

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) climbed to 9,816 on Wednesday as 42 additional cases were reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,293 however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,802 of those infected have recovered, while 721 have succumbed to it.

The DFA reported 12 new recoveries and 13 deaths on Wednesday.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 308 in the Asia Pacific, 500 in Europe, 2,323 in the Middle East and Africa, and 162 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 143,749 people. The tally includes 2,404 deaths, 68,997 recoveries and 72,348 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News