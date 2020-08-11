China requires travelers from PH to undergo COVID-19 nucleic acid test

MANILA - Travelers bound for China from the Philippines should obtain COVID-19 negative certificates before boarding their flights, the Chinese embassy in Manila said Tuesday.

The embassy said in a Facebook post that starting August 20, Chinese and foreign travelers are required to take nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 within five days before boarding, and only those who tested negative will be allowed to fly.

Both Chinese and foreign travelers are mandated to undergo the tests at designated institutions, before signing health declaration forms.

Passengers are required to send scanned copies or photocopies of their health declaration form, nucleic acid test certificate and passports to the Chinese embassy or consulates through email.

"Certified Health Declaration Forms with a validity period of 5 days (starting from the issuing date of the Nucleic Acid Test Certificates from the designated institutions) shall be issued by the Chinese Embassy or the Consulates and sent back to the applicants by email. Please be noted that it shall take at least 1 working day for the verification by the Chinese Embassy or the Consulates," the embassy said.

Passengers will be required to present the print-out certified health declaration form within the validity period during check-in or before boarding flight.

"Please be noted that passengers with expired Health Declaration Forms won't be allowed to board and are required to conduct new Nucleic Acid Tests as well as applying for new Health Declaration Forms," the embassy said, adding all passengers from Philippine airports must follow related rules and regulations and provide genuine and effective test certificates.

"Passengers who provide false certificates or information shall bear corresponding legal liabilities," it added.

Foreign travelers who transfer via other countries that require valid health declaration forms will also be required to present them during transfer. They are advised to make sure the forms are still valid when boarding connecting flights.

The embassy reminded passengers that health declaration forms are not Chinese visas.