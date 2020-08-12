Basilan lawmaker Hataman, wife recover from COVID-19

MANILA - Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman on Wednesday said he and his wife have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a post on Twitter, Hataman said he and his wife, Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia A Turabin Hataman, have recovered from the illness and are not suffering from any symptoms anymore.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong mga dasal. Ako at ang aking maybahay na si Mayor Dadah ay magaling na, maganda na ang pakiramdam at wala na ang kahit na anong sintomas ng virus," he wrote.

(Thank you for all your prayers. Me and my wife Mayor Dadah have recovered, we are feeling well and we do not have any symptoms anymore.)

— Mujiv Hataman (@HatamanMujiv) August 12, 2020

He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who sent them well wishes, as well as to the doctors and nurses who took care of them.

"Sa mga nag-alaga sa amin sa ospital at sa mga magagaling na doktor at nars na umalalay sa amin, tanggapin niyo ang aming taos-pusong pasasalamat," Hataman wrote.

(To the doctors and nurses who took care of us, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.)

Hataman said he and his wife have been released from quarantine. He also said their children tested negative for COVID-19.

He, likewise, appealed to the public to be compassionate and to avoid discriminating against those who have contracted the disease.

"Bilang isang nagkaroon ng COVID-19, hindi biro ang virus na ito.

Walang lugar ang diskriminasyon sa ating lipunan. In this time of crisis, we should show compassion, and all the more that we need to be one in fighting this virus," Hataman wrote.

(As someone who had COVID-19, I know how serious this illness is. There is no room for discrimination in our society. In this time of crisis, we should show compassion, and all the more that we need to be one in fighting this virus.)

Hataman confirmed he and his wife's virus diagnosis on August 1.