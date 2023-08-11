No Filipino affected by wildfires in Hawaii: DFA

A handout photo made available by Carter Barto shows an arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA on Aug. 10, 2023. Carter Barto, EPA-EFE/handout

MANILA — No Filipino has been affected by the wildfires in Hawaii, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said this was based on information relayed to them by Consul General Emil Fernandez and officials from the Hawaii government coordinating with the consulates.

"Walang foreign nationals reported affected, kasama ang Pilipino. Remember, ang mga Pilipino nagtatrabaho sa main cities. Forest fire yun," De Vega said in a public briefing.

"We are monitoring the situation. Ang magandang balita, walang affected na Pilipino so far," he added.

Many areas in Lahaina in Maui County, Hawaii are home to Filipinos, Pinoy organization Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Lahaina is among the most affected areas in Maui due to the wildfire. Winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, have intensified the wildfires.

— With reports from Henni Espinosa, ABS-CBN News