MANILA - A member of the Philippine Navy who was on board the resupply boat hit water cannons by the Chinese Coast Guard over the weekend said they received radio challenges from China.

Speaking to reporters at the Western Command headquarters in Palawan, Lt. Ramsey Gutierrez said the supplies and goods that were supposed to be delivered to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre were destroyed because of the incident.

“Nabasa ang bigas. Ang ibang food provisions ay tinamaan ng water cannon, so nasira. Mga gulay, karne,” Gutierrez said on Thursday. “Mga panahong iyon, at that moment, composed pa rin kami. We continuously coordinated with higher HQs for the kung ano magiging action namin and to safely navigate ang boats.”

He added, “Nabox-in talaga. Narestrict na sa maneuverability. There were 2 militia vessels on the starboard and port side, kaliwa at kanan. Ang CCG naman sa likod. There was no way for the boat to sail sa intended track.”

The resupply mission pushed through, but only one Philippine boat proceeded and successfully arrived in Ayungin Shoal.

LTJG Darwin Datwin, who was on that boat, said the Chinese ships tried to ram into their vessel.

“Nasa 24 meters lang ang boats natin na papunta doon. Made of wood. Civilian chartered boat ito,” Datwin said. “Less than 5 meters na lang ang distance nila [Chinese ships] sa starboard ng boat.”

“Delikado kasi ang mga bangka natin ay made from wood. Anything na mangyari diyan, matamaan man nang matindi, hindi natin alam kung makakabalik ang bangka. Very endangering ang ginawa nila,” he added.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said another resupply mission will be conducted soon.

Only half of a month’s worth of supply of food and water were successfully delivered to the military outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

“The resupply mission is being done every month. Since only half made it to the ship, we need to do another run for the supplies… in two weeks’ time. Earliest next week, hopefully,” AFP Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said.

“As far as the reception, it is our prayer that there will be no more water cannon incident. Less aggressive reception from the other side, especially with the international attention this incident generated,” he continued. “We’ll be using same boats. I inspected them recently. There are no grave damage. They’re good to go.”

AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr., who visited the WESCOM on Thursday, also talked to the troops who were on the receiving end of China’s water cannons.

“Dapat last week pa ako pupunta dito, but I’m here now, especially with what happened last Saturday, para mapag-aralan ko kung ano ang totoong nangyari and we will see how we can probably change some of our policies and increase more resources into Wescom,” he said.

“At my level, in the GHQ, we can infuse changes into the way we do things here. We will coordinate closely with the commander of Wescom so we can operate more effectively and more freely in the WPS,” he added.

