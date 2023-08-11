Chinese national hides bullets, drugs inside shoes at airport

A Chinese national was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Thursday, August 10, for hiding 2 bullets and a sachet of suspected illegal drugs inside his shoes.

Office for Transportation Security (OTS) personnel detected the live bullets and drugs from the passenger during a routine security screening procedure for departing passengers of a China Southern flight bound for Guangzhou.

The contraband was placed in a hidden compartment of the person's shoes.

Personnel said the passenger "appeared panicked" as he entered the security check.

Their personnel inspected the passenger's footwear revealing a containing the live ammunition and a sachet of suspected illegal drugs.

OTS turned over the intercepted ammunition and suspected illegal drugs to the PNP Aviation Security Group and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for investigation and legal action.

In July, the OTS made shoe removal policy in security checks at airports mandatory.

The OTS urged the public to wear easily removable footwear "to avoid complex lacing or buckling to expedite the screeening process."