MANILA — A teachers' group on Thursday urged the Department of Education and local government units to impose stricter security in schools after several teachers were robbed and sexually harassed in Camarines Sur.

Teachers' Dignity Coalition National Chairperson Benjo Basas said schools or the DepEd can hire security guards or local government units can deploy barangay watchmen in the school's vicinity.

"We must ensure the safety of our children and school personnel," Basas said in a statement.

The group issued the call after an armed suspect entered the premises of a public school in Ocampo, Camarines Sur, and robbed from and molested at least 4 teachers.

"This violence perpetrated against our hapless teachers is deplorable and we condemn it in the strongest terms. We call on our law enforcement authorities for a speedy investigation to bring the culprits to justice," Basas said.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers earlier condemned the incident, while the Department of Education in the Bicol region said it would leave it up to the police to look into the crime.

