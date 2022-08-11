‘Mara Clara’ stars Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Montes, and Dimples Romana reunite. Instagram: @dimplesromana

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes, stars of the 2010 series “Mara Clara,” reunited Wednesday with their onscreen mom, Dimples Romana, who referred to them as her “OG loves.”

On Instagram, Romana shared snaps of her “date night” with Bernardo and Montes, saying they had “beautiful moments” during the reunion.

“Love you two so much. Sanity regained. Thank you,” Romana wrote.

Bernardo and Montes both shared the photos posted by Romana.

In the “Mara Clara” remake, Bernardo and Montes portrayed the respective title characters and had a common mother in Alvira, portrayed by Romana.

Early in the series, Clara was thought to be the daughter of Alvira, but the belated revelation of babies being switched at birth confirmed that Mara, their helper, is the actual child of the well-off del Valle family.

The ABS-CBN series launched the teenage Bernardo and Montes to stardom. Both went on to lead the cast of separate teleseryes.

