MANILA – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is eyeing some changes in the no-contact apprehension policy after some stakeholders raised concerns over penalties imposed on violators, an official said on Thursday.

Under the rules, vehicle owner or operators are penalized for traffic violations committed by drivers.

LTO National Capital Region Director Clarence Guinto said he met with local government representatives and transport sector leaders on Tuesday to discuss their concerns about the no-contact apprehension policy.

“Napagkasunduan po namin na ayusin itong mga issues na nire-raise ng transport leaders. Isa na po d'yan yung pag-aalarma nga mga taxi, mga jeepney, mga bus nila na ang sabi nila, wala naman daw kasalanan ang operator,” he said in a televised public briefing.

(We agreed to address some issues raised by transport leaders, like the concerns raised by taxi, jeepney and bus operators who said they are penalized for violations committed by their drivers.)

“Napagkasunduan po namin na ire-review namin yung practice na 'yan. Ang gusto nila, ang driver’s license ang ialarma, hindi yung motor vehicle registration.”

(We agreed to review that practice. They want the driver's license, not the motor vehicle registration, to be flagged.)

The LTO will soon meet with the technical staff of various local government units to address this issue, Guinto said.

Meanwhile, Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert “Ace” Barbers said he wanted to probe the policy.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, he said that alleged violators did not seem to be accorded due process.

“Nakalagay po sa ating Saligang Batas na tayo po ay no person should be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law. Very clear po 'yan. Kailangan pong dumaan sa isang imbestigasyon bago po patawan ng isang parusa ang isang kabayan po natin. Basic human right po 'yan,” he said.

(The Constitution states that no person should be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law. That is very clear. A person must be investigated before he is punished for any crime. That is a basic human right.)

“Kasi lahat po tayo inosente, pero dahil po sa picture na nakunan ng CCTV na (halimbawa) yung may-ari ng sasakyan na si Ace Barbers eh dapat po siyang mapatawan without due process. Hindi po ba pwedeng inimbestigahan muna? Dahil baka kinarnap yung sasakyan niya at dire-dirteso sa red light yung kumarnap ng saskyan niya.”

(We are all presumed innocent, but just because of a CCTV image, this policy penalizes someone without due process. Can't he be investigated first? What if he was a victim of carjacking, and the one he took his car beat a red light?)

The lawmaker also said he wanted to look into the service providers hired by local government units to help with the implementation of the NCAP.

“Sila ho ba ay eligible? Sila ho ba ay dumaan sa isang public hearing? Sila ho ba ay dumaan sa isang public bidding? So yun po ang mga katanungan na gusto nating ma-resolve kasi wala pong nakakapagbigay sa 'tin ng tamang sagot.

(Are they eligible? have they gone through a public hearing? Or a public bidding? We want answers to these questions because nobody has given us a satisfactory answer.)