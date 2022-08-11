Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A group of transport operators on Thursday hit government’s no-contact apprehension policy, saying they were not consulted by officials before its implementation.

Under the rules, vehicle owner or operators are penalized for traffic violations committed by drivers.

“Hindi naman namin tinuturuan ang aming mga drayber sa hindi pagsunod sa batas,” Liga ng Transportasyon at mga Operator sa Pilipinas president Orlando “Ka Lando” Marquez Sr. said.

(We're not teaching our drivers to break the law.)

“Gusto namin ipasunod sa batas, pero sana ho, kung itong local government ay gawin nila yung kanilang traffic education muna, di ba ho, na sa loob ng 6 na buwan lahat ng magva-violation, 3rd offense, 4th offense, dapat dumaan ka na sa tamang seminar, training, driving, school, siguro yan ho ay gagawin na ng local kung talagang gusto nilang tulungan ang ating mga constituents,” he noted.

(We want them to obey the law, but I hope local government units can do traffic education first. Maybe in 6 months all those who commit violations, those on their 3rd or 4th offense can undergo seminars, trainings, go to driving school, if government really wants to help its constituents.)

Marquez said they waited for government officials to invite them to a meeting when the no-contact apprehension policy was still being discussed but the invitation never came.

“So siguro, sa tingin nila, baka kami na lang ang siguro mga public transport ay perwisyo sa kanilang mga bayan, kanilang mga siyudad. Wag naman sana pong ganoon,” he said.

(Maybe they think we're a thorn their side. I hope that isn't the case.)

“Dapat i-educate niyo kami ano man yung problema dahil kayo yung may pondo. I-educate niyo kami, wag lang yung kaming gawin niyong palabigasan. Wag namang ganoon,” he noted.

(You must educate us because you have the funds. Don't just make us milking cows. Don't do that.)

“Sana ho kung kinonsulta nila yung mga barangay, etong public transport na serbisyo publiko sa mamamayan, sa maliliit ang kinikita, sana naman ikonsidera naman po kami. Hindi naman kami salot sa lipunan po eh.”

(I wish they consulted barangays and other public transport stakeholders, especially those who serve low-income Filipinos. I hope they considered us. We are not a menace to society.)

Marquez also said he backs calls to suspend the no-contact apprehension policy as the fines it imposes are too hefty.

“Yung kanilang mga penalty, ay sinupersede nila yung mga penalties sa Republic Act 4136, at pag penalty ang pinag-uusapan, dadaan sana sa legislative agenda ng Kongreso.”

(Their penalties supersede penalties set in Republic Act 4136. And penalties must be discussed by Congress.)

He noted that some local government units have hired private contractors to implement the NCAP.

“Bakit pribado ang nag-iimplement? Nangongomisyon na lang po, masakit na pakinggan yung sinabi ko. Bakit nangongomisyon na lang ng 40 percent ang mga syudad na mag-iimplement nito? Alam naman namin na kayang-kaya nilang bilhin yung mga CCTV camera.”

(Why is a private entity trying to enforce the law? I think the local governments are just trying to earn a commission. I know my words will hurt but I think cities are just trying to earn a 40 percent commission. We know they can buy CCTV cameras.)

The cities of Manila, Parañaque, Valenzuela, and Quezon City are among those currently implementing the NCAP.

--TeleRadyo, 11 August 2022