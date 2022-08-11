Bureau of Customs handout

MANILA—Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Thursday seized 3 parcels of alleged illegal drugs worth P14.7 million.

In a statement, the BOC said it intercepted about 300 grams of suspected shabu concealed inside a wall sticker contained in an outbound parcel declared as house decor. It was valued at least P2.04 million.

Two other inbound parcels, which were declared as women's and baby's wear and the other undeclared, contained suspected ecstasy tablets with a street value of P12.7 million. The contraband was found inside cartons and bed sheets.

The operation was part of BOC-NAIA's anti-illegal drug campaign in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and its K-9 unit.

"According to the Port of NAIA, further investigation is underway to arrest those behind the illegal trade for possible violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Drug Act and RA 10863, or the Customs Modernization And Tariff Act (CMTA)," the BOC said.