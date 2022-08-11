Hospital personnel from the Quezon City General Hospital disinfect the converted COVID-19 wards into monkeypox isolation wards in preparation for possible cases in the city on Aug. 4, 2022. The Department of Health assured the public of its readiness to manage the monkeypox cases following the detection of the country's first case of the disease last week. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The 10 close contacts of the Philippines' first case of monkeypox are still undergoing quarantine and remain asymptomatic, the Department of Health said Thursday.

"To date, there has been no new case of monkeypox in the country," the DOH said in a statement.

The country confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 29.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the monkeypox patient had since recovered from the disease, discharged from isolation and allowed to interact with other people.

According to the World Health Organization, over 16,000 confirmed cases have been recorded in 75 countries so far this year.

Monkeypox has long been endemic in Central and Western Africa but there have been outbreaks across the world since May.

Vergeire said most cases globally were spread via close contact through sexual activity. Other routes include direct contact or by touching objects or fabrics used by someone who is infected with the disease.

The DOH is coordinating with the private sector in procuring vaccines against monkeypox, which Vergeire said may arrive in 2023.

