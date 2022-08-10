Tinangkang holdapin ng isang lalaki ang apat na guro habang nasa loob ng pampublikong paaralan sa bayan ng Ocampo, Camarines Sur nitong Martes.

Dakong tanghali nang pasukin nang salarin ang paaralan, ani Police Maj. Reynaldo Balindan.

“Kaya ina-alleged natin na armado kasi hindi na-identify kung tunay na baril o replica,” saad ng hepe.

Wala umanong nanakaw sa mga guro, pero na-trauma matapos makaranas ng pangmomolestiya mula sa nakatakas na salarin.

Ani Balindan, sumailalim na sa medical examination ang mga biktima. Inirerekomenda rin niyang sumailalim sila sa trauma debriefing.

Ayon sa Department of Education, ipinauubaya na nila sa PNP ang imbestigasyon sa nangyari.

Nagpaalala rin ito sa mga guro lalo’t patuloy ang Brigada Eskwela ngayong linggo.

“Ireview yong mga hina-hire na mga contractual employees. Ipriority ang watchman at kung kaya ng CCTV sa school,” ani DepEd Bicol regional director Gilbert Sadsad.

Kinondena ng Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines ang insidente.

“Such violence has no place in our society, much more in our schools which are supposed to be safe spaces for teachers and learners. Such violence should never be inflicted on anyone, much more to our hapless teachers who have been sacrificing their rest days to prepare our schools for the class opening. We demand that our colleagues be given all the needed support and assistance for them to obtain justice and rise above this dark experience,” saad ng ACT-Philippines sa isang pahayag.

>>>https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/07/29/22/babae-nabuntis-umano-ng-ama-matapos-halayin-sa-quezon

Bukod sa panawagan na hustisya at safe spaces for learning para sa mga guro at mag-aaral, nais ng grupo na pondohan ng gobyerno ang pag-hire ng security guards para sa lahat ng pampublikong paaralan sa bansa.

“This should serve as a wake up call for the government who have neglected our schools for so long that they cannot even employ security personnel to guard the safety of our teachers and learners. In most public schools, it is still the teachers who take shifts in watching after the safety of their colleagues and the learners," dagdag pa ng grupo.

"Such neglect should stop now. We demand that sufficient budget be provided for the hiring of security personnel in every school."—Ulat ni Jonathan Magistrado

KAUGNAY NA ULAT

Watch more News on iWantTFC