(2nd UPDATE) A 35-year-old man was injured when a construction site caught fire in 21st Street in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig Wednesday night.

The victim, who sustained third degree burns, was brought to St. Luke's Medical Center in BGC.

According to initial information from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Taguig, the fire was caused by a gas explosion. The first alarm was raised around 7:30 p.m., and the fire was placed under control past 9 p.m. It was declared fire out by 9:35 p.m.

Jannie Alipoon, a resident in a nearby condominium, said they heard a loud explosion around 7:25 p.m. When they looked outside their window, they saw huge flames in the construction site.

Alipoon also said that at around 8 p.m., there were no longer any visible flames in the area.

According to Fire Supt. Bernard Rosete, the fire may have been caused by a damaged gas pipe in the construction site.

"Allegedly, may gumagawa may nagdi-drill daw at may tinamaan na pipeline, as per worker. Kaya iniwan iyong drilling machine at later on nagliyab. Iyon ang initial investigation natin pero iniimbestigahan pa rin natin kung totoo iyon o hindi," he said.

Construction work in the area is currently suspended.

Strict security measures were immediately implemented within the vicinity of BGC, with motorists told to use alternate routes to avoid the site.

Rosete reminded developers to always have fire extinguishers in construction sites to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Paalala sa mga nagco-construct dapat laging nakahanda. Dapat laging may naka-standby na fire extinguishers at the same time dapat alam natin kung ano ang naroroon sa construction site gaya niyan may mga linya ng pipe ng LPG, dapat nakikita ang mga plano, saan nakalinya iyang mga pipe na iyan," he said.

Video courtesy of Jannie Alipoon

- report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News