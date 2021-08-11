Taal Volcano resumes emission of 'steam-rich' plumes

Steam plumes rise from the main crater of Taal Volcano as seen from Barangay Balasi, Talisay, Batangas on July 08, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Taal Volcano's main crater on Wednesday resumed its emission of "steam-rich" plumes after a pause of just over 2 weeks, Phivolcs said.

The upwelling of volcanic gas in the lake surrounding Taal's main crater created a plume that reached up to 3,000 meters high before it dissipated northwards, Phivolcs said in its 8 a.m. bulletin.

The degassing occurred after pausing for 16 days, it said. A total of 107 volcanic earthquakes was recorded over the past 24 hours and a sulfur dioxide flux of 3,849 tons per day was last measured on Monday, it added.

The volcano remains under alert level 2, the second-lowest in a 5-step system, which warns of probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption, state seismologists said.

Phivolcs advised that entry into the Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s permanent danger zone, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake remained strictly prohibited.

Towns surrounding the lake have been advised to continuously assess and strengthen their preparedness in case of renewed unrest.

The volcano, which sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, had a steam-driven eruption on Jan. 12, 2020, triggering an ash fall that reached parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The eruption displaced more than 700,000 people in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Metro Manila. Damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite and Laguna was pegged at P3.4 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.