Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The local government of Quezon City is employing several modes of delivery for the distribution of cash aid intended for qualified beneficiaries affected by the lockdown.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte on Wednesday said the local government conducted orientation for barangay officials on the general guidelines in the distribution of cash aid.

“Nag orient na ng mga punong barangay at sinigurado namin na lahat may maayos na sistema kung di man stubs katulad sa Batasan, yung iba color-coded, yung iba naman per batch ayon sa kalsada kung saan sila nakatira. Yung iba naman alphabetical ang kanilang napiling mode of delivery,” she told TeleRadyo.

(We oriented the Barangay chairmen to ensure an orderly system if not stubs, like what Batasan is doing, others go for color-coded, batch per street, alphabetical mode of delivery.)

Belmonte said it is important that the distribution of cash aid is done per batch, hourly and staggered.

“Hindi tawagin ang second batch kung hindi pa natatapos ang pagbibigay sa unang batch. 'Yan ang ating patakaran para maiwasan ang crowding at pag breach ng minimum health standards natin at maaaring maging superspreader events,” she said.

(They won’t accommodate the second batch until the first batch is done, that’s our guidelines to prevent crowding and breaching the minimum health standards which may turn into superspreader events.)

Belmonte said beneficiaries should bring a valid government ID when claiming their cash aid. Those claiming for others, like for bed-ridden beneficiaries, must bring a letter of authorization.

Charges will be filed against barangay officials for anomalies involving the distribution of cash aid.

“Walang bibigyan ng ayuda na wala doon sa validated masterlists. Ang mga listahang ito ay ipinaskil na natin sa social media pages ng lungsod ng Quezon, pati na rin ng mga barangay at other conspicuous places in our communities para makita na ang mga pangalan ng kung sino dapat bigyan at di dapat bigyan,” she said.

(Only those in the validated masterlists will be given cash aid. These lists are posted on the social media pages of the city and the barangay and posted on other conspicuous places in our communities so that they could see the names of the beneficiaries.)

The P2.48 billion funds for the cash aid allotted for the city will be distributed to 240,000 to 250,000 families, said Belmonte.

This early, the LGU already requested for an additional one week to the deadline to distribute the cash aid to residents given the city's population.

"Sa mga malalaking LGU papahintulutan nila with a letter of appeal. That is what we're planning to do and we're expecting matapos tayo within 18 to 21 days sa buong payout natin," she said.

(They will allow it in bigger LGUs with a letter of appeal. That is what were planning to do and were expecting to finish our payout within 18 to 21 days.)

RELATED VIDEO: