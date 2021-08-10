PHMC–Las Piñas intensifies COVID-19 safety protocols

MANILA - The Perpetual Help Medical Center in Las Piñas City said Tuesday it will be intensifying its implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols amid the Delta variant threat.

PHMC, which is one of three Metro Manila hospitals in critical level due to COVID-19 cases admissions, assured the public it will be "escalating efforts to consistently enforce STRICT safety protocols and protective measures against the coronavirus."

"Everyone in our hospital is focused on practicing and ensuring infection prevention and control to guarantee the safety and look after the well-being of every individual who comes in our facility," PHMC president Lt. Col. Richard Antonio Tamayo said in a statement.

Protocols such as swab tests, hospital screening, hospital zoning, disinfection, vaccinations, and separation of COVID-19 patients will be strictly implemented by the PHMC.

"Throughout the heightened restrictions of the community quarantine, we will continue to remain in full operation with our diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and with our surgical and rehabilitative services as we stay committed and dedicated to providing everyone with the appropriate and prompt health care needed at excellent quality level," Tamayo said.

The Department of Health said on Monday that as cases continue to increase partly due to the more transmissible Delta variant, the Philippines is now at "high risk" for COVID-19 spread.

Hospitals in Metro Manila have declared full capacity while dealing with an influx of patients as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the capital region.

Some medical institutions officials have asked the Department of Health for additional doctors and nurses.

RELATED VIDEO