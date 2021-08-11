Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Ospital ng Muntinlupa is nearing capacity for COVID-19 patients and has exceeded its bed occupancy, a hospital official said Wednesday.

The hospital has taken in 265 patients, including 100 virus patients out of an allotted 103 COVID-19 beds, according to its medical chief, Dr. Edwin Dimatatac.

It has 15 virus patients in its intensive care unit, more than the 12 allocated COVID-19 beds in the ward, Dimatatac said.

"So far OK naman po, kasi meron tayong oxygen wall outlet so talagang kumpleto po ang supply po noon. From time to time, may delivery ang ating supplier," Dimatatac told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(So far our oxygen supply is OK because we have an oxygen wall outlet, so supplies are sufficient. From time to time, our supplier makes deliveries.)

The hospital also has 7 active cases of health workers who contracted the disease, Dimatatac added.

It has a tent emergency room for non-coronavirus patients while the main emergency room is used for COVID-19 cases as it has access to the building, he said.

"Walang nakakaalam sa'tin sino ang Delta, Alpha or Lambda variant. Lahat po ng COVID ay suspected. Iti-treat natin sila as Delta," he added.

(We don't know who has Delta, Alpha or Lambda variant. All COVID patients are suspected. We will treat them as if they have Delta variant.)

"Ang kaniyang management at quarantine halos same lang. Ang difference lang transmission."

(The management and quarantine is almost the same, the only difference is the transmission.)

The Delta variant is 2 times more infectious than the Alpha strain, a COVID-19 mutation that is 60 percent more contagious than the virus' original strain, the health department earlier said.

Hospitals in other parts of the National Capital Region said they are at capacity, as Metro Manila underwent a 2-week strict lockdown to curb the spread of the highly transmissible variant.

Muntinlupa City on Tuesday reported 844 active cases out of a total 17,282 COVID-19 infections, according to the Department of Health website.

The Philippines has a total of 79,016 active infections or 4.7 percent of its total 1,676,156 virus cases, as of Tuesday.