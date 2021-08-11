Residents receive their Social Amelioration Program (SAP) cash assistance at the Barangay Hagdan Bato Itaas multi-purpose hall in Mandaluyong City on April 08, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Local governments in Metro Manila are all set for cash aid distribution after the region was again placed under strict lockdown to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

Metro Manila mayors had agreed to simultaneously begin the distribution of aid to some 10.7 million Filipinos affected by the enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20.

The Manila social welfare department is ready to begin the distribution of financial assistance to residents scheduled on Wednesday, its officer-in-charge Ma. Asuncion Fugoso said.

The city was given P1.48 billion funds to distribute, a decrease from the P1.52 billion given in April, she said.

"Medyo may konting kulang po although nangako po si Mayor Isko (Moreno) na ang City of Manila ang magpupuno kung kulang ang ayuda," she told ANC's Headstart.

(We're short a small amount but Mayor Isko vowed the City of Manila will provide for what's lacking.)

The city has proper coordination with the Manila Police District and its barangay bureau, Fugoso added after President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that aid distribution in the capital was disorganized.

"'Yung mga napicturan na sinasabing disorganized...yun po ay isolated case lang po tulad nung biglang bumagyo o bumaha," she said.

(The instances of disorganization photographed...were isolated cases, like when it rained or flooded.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

In Pateros, 120 residents are scheduled per timeslot to prevent overcrowding, according to Mayor Ike Ponce. Distribution will begin in Barangays Magtanggol and Martires, he said.

The lone town in the capital region was allotted P52.4 million which can benefit some 18,000 families, he added.

"Eksakto po ang na-download sa'min (na pondo). May sobra pong konti po na ilang libo. Ang problema lang po namin ay kung papaano namin bibigyan ang mga umaapela," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The funds downloaded to us was exact, with an excess of some thousand pesos. Our problem is how we'll accommodate those who appeal to be included in the list.)

"Pinipilit po namin talaga kahit papaano maipasok sila sa ibang program."

(We try to include them in other programs.)

The town can finish the distribution within 15 days and will allot two days for those who could not claim their cash assistance, Ponce said.

The Quezon City government on Tuesday urged residents to coordinate with their barangay on the schedule to claim their cash aid.

It said residents must bring an original and photocopy of the social development department social amelioration program (SAP) form and a government-issued ID.

Beneficiaries will get P1,000 each while up to 4 members of a family can get the cash aid, Malacañang earlier said.

Residents not included in the list of beneficiaries can appeal to grievance committees that will be set up in each barangay, officials had said.